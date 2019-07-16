Adventurous undertakings the new norm for charity fundraising

Fundraising for good causes has come a long way since the days of the charity walk. It is now a more adventurous undertaking, as round-Ireland swimmer Alan Corcoran and global cyclists Paddy Flynn and Daithí Harrison are proving.

Round-Ireland swimmer Alan Corcoran

Alan, from Waterford, is swimming the length of Ireland in memory of his late father. He is six weeks into the swim which started on June 1 when he dived into the sea at the Giant’s Causeway.

Alan is taking on this challenge in memory of his late father, former FAI President Milo Corcoran, who died in 2016. Milo had a stroke in 2011 and subsequently died of cancer, leading Alan to choose to support the Irish Heart Foundation and Solas Cancer Support Centre.

Alan will finish his swim at Tramore Beach, Co Waterford, and he is inviting swimmers to take part in a mass sea swim event at 6pm on Sunday next, July 21, for the final stretch.

“Losing my dad has been the toughest experience of my life," says Alan.

"The swim is my small way of feeling like I’m taking meaningful action.”

Making a difference is also what has spurred Paddy Flynn, from Waterford, and Daithí Harrison from Tipperary, to cycle across 28 countries and three continents to raise funds for two charities – the Children's Medical & Research Foundation (CMRF), the charity for Crumlin hospital in Dublin, and the Children’s Hospitals Foundation in Sydney, Australia.

Global cyclists Paddy Flynn and Daithí Harrison

It will take them 12 months to cycle from Sydney to Dublin, starting on August 4. As well as the cycle, both men will run an ultra-marathon in each country.

“One of the reasons we decided to take on the challenge was to raise vital money for two amazing charities,” says Daithí.

“We are really looking forward to learning about the cultures and histories of all the countries we’re visiting. It’ll be an exploration of the mind and a journey of the soul. We both believe that it’s our duty to be of service to the generations that follow us, especially to those who need it most.”