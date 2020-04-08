Adventure tourism sector decimated by crisis, appeals for government, banks to help

Adventure tourism operators are appealing for government intervention to sustain the industry as almost two-thirds of jobs in the sector have been lost for 2020 and turnover is set to drop by 73% year-on-year.

Already, just weeks into the coronavirus crisis, some 13% of adventure tourism businesses are at risk of permanently closing.

Most adventure tourism operators are seasonal and have seen business decimated by the Covid-19 crisis.

It is the latest blow for the sector which has struggled in recent years with soaring insurance premiums across the board, threatening businesses and jobs all over the country.

Ireland's Association for Adventure Tourism (IAAT) has now called on the government, banks and the insurance industry to ease the pressure on the sector.

Brendan Kenny, chief executive of IAAT, said the consequences are huge.

"We are asking Government, our banks and the insurance industry to support us in saving businesses and jobs. Indeed, a recent survey we conducted showed that in comparison to the first six months of 2019, our sector is facing into a 72% drop in turnover, with 62% of jobs lost.

And only weeks into this crisis, over 13% of businesses are already facing permanent closure," he said.

IAAT is proposing an immediate review of the VAT rate and is calling for the availability of interest-free bank loans and breaks in insurance policies.

IAAT Chairman Maurice Whelan said, "In the activities sector, we make a living from dealing with the ever-changing outdoor environment every day, and now we must apply that same mindset to overcome this incredible challenge.

"In Ireland we have always been a force to be reckoned with on the global stage, and it is a determined ambition that we will continue to perform well as a sector.

"As the World Tourism Organisation said this week, it’s important to emphasise tourism’s unique ability to lead local and national growth.

However, we do need immediate help from Government, banks and the insurance industry.

"We look forward to playing our role in the national recovery."