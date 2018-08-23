Adults with disabilities relocated following Hiqa visit to RehabCare centre

Disabled adults at a RehabCare centre in Co Limerick have been moved to new homes following an inspection by the health watchdog on foot of 23 allegations of physical abuse between residents.

At the same centre in Drombanna, staff had been advised, in the event of fire, to leave one of the five residents behind and rely on the presence of fire doors to protect the individual until emergency services arrived.

An inspection last November, and again in March 2018, found staff had repeatedly failed to evacuate one resident during fire drills.

The personal emergency evacuation plans had been reviewed “but did not provide assurance that every reasonable effort would be made so that residents could and would be evacuated in the event of fire”, the inspector said.

The inspector also felt the needs of residents were incompatible — RehabCare notified the watchdog of 23 incidents of abuse between residents in less than five months. There were also incidents where staff had locked doors to protect both themselves and residents from harm.

While RehabCare had plans to transfer residents to a new centre, the inspector said there was no “explicit evidence” of completion of compatibility assessments to ensure physical abuse would not become a feature of the new centre.

It was Hiqa’s fifth visit since September 2014 and the inspector said unsatisfactory progress had been made in implementing an action plan drawn up after its November 2017 visit.

The inspector again concluded the centre “did not ensure satisfactory regulatory compliance or the governance of the centre did not ensure satisfactory regulatory compliance or the consistent delivery of high quality, safe, support and service to residents”.

In fact, the inspector said “minimal improvement” was evidenced on the previous inspection findings.

RehabCare accepted this finding and accepted the failure to demonstrate improved regulatory compliance due to inadequate governance both in capacity and oversight.

RehabCare told the inspector it was committed to improving the quality and safety of the service, to reducing the occupancy in the centre to establishing a new designated centre and relocating some of the residents.

The ultimate objective of this plan was to address established issues in relation to the lack of communal space available to residents and the incompatibility of residents’ needs.

A Rehab group statement yesterday said it had made a commitment to Hiqa to relocate four residents in order to ensure compliance with regulations and a higher quality of care for residents, and that the reconfiguration plan was completed in July, “with all residents now living in their new homes”.

It added: “A further unannounced inspection was conducted by Hiqa following completion of the plan which demonstrated significant improvements in compliance and quality of care to all of the residents.

“We are continuing to work hard to ensure full compliance is achieved in all areas in line with regulatory requirements.”

Hiqa published 29 reports of inspections of disability centres yesterday, of which 22 had a good level of compliance with regulations, including centres operated by Ability West, HSE, Kerry Parents and Friends Association, and Sunbeam House Services.