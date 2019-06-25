Ads accused of 'creating a fear of vaccinations' deemed in breach of standards

Two ads promising a cure for autism have been found to be in breach of advertising standards.

The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland upheld a complaint about an ad for rosaleenallen.ie which said it "created unrealistic expectations of a cure for autism".

An ad for the As I Am Clinic was also found to be in breach of the code, as the complainant said it created an unrealistic expectation by using "Complete Elimination of Autistic Spectrum Expression".

Both ads were also described as "creating a fear of vaccinations".

Fourteen ads were found to be in breach of Advertising Standards in its latest complaints bulletin.

Ryanair, Supervalu, Four Star Pizza and the Sunday Business Post were all found in breach of advertising standards

The ASAI provides a free and confidential copy advice service to the advertising industry to help them create responsible ads.