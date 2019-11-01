News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Additional two weeks of paid paternity leave introduced for new parents

Additional two weeks of paid paternity leave introduced for new parents
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 01:17 PM

The government is being urged to offer more financial support to parents who want to take parental leave.

From today, mothers and fathers can take an extra two weeks off work during their child's first year.

It is expected to benefit around 60,000 parents, including those who have adopted.

Parents of newly adopted children will also be eligible for the €245 payment.

Frances Byrne from Early Childhood Ireland that the payment is welcome but that parents need much more financial support in the expensive first year.

"One of the reasons why mothers don't extend maternity leave and dads don't take paternity leave as much as we would like is because of this," said Ms Byrne.

"Nobody wants families falling into poverty.

"The extra time is welcome but let's start having the conversation about how we are going to pay for this, how we are going to encourage both employers to support employees sp that babies can have the very best first year."

READ MORE

Weekend washout: Two yellow weather warnings issued by Met Éireann

More on this topic

Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

Learner Dad: The hour isn’t back a week in our place and I’m already losing the will to liveLearner Dad: The hour isn’t back a week in our place and I’m already losing the will to live

Will somebody please think of the children?Will somebody please think of the children?

Learner Dad: 'I like to see myself as relaxed but I’m obviously bottling up a fair few anxieties'Learner Dad: 'I like to see myself as relaxed but I’m obviously bottling up a fair few anxieties'


TOPIC: Parenting

More in this Section

Government departments face penalties if climate targets not met – MinisterGovernment departments face penalties if climate targets not met – Minister

14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation

Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts

Garda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introducedGarda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introduced


Lifestyle

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

Childline in Britain explains how parents can make sure their adolescent children realise porn often isn’t realistic and may be inappropriate for young teens.Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

There’s a chill in the air and it’s time to hibernate at home. Gabrielle Fagan hunts the hottest buys (and bargains) to warm up rooms.10 easy ways to cosy up your home for winter

Following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg, Flossie Donnelly is also on the same mission to save the planet. Her efforts will be the subject ofa new RTÉ documentary, writes Paula Burns.Saving the world one beach clean at a time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »