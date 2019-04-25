Additional charges for men charged with obtaining cheques by deception

Two men already facing a charge of obtaining two cheques worth a total of €6,500 by deception have now been charged with additional offences.

Thomas O'Driscoll of 3, Boherbuoi in Rathkeale, Co Limerick and Patrick O'Driscoll of 4 Wolfburgess East, also in Rathkeale, appeared before Bantry District Court in relation to the new charges, having appeared before Bandon District Court in January on a charge that on November 21 last at Carnawee, Goleen in Co Cork they did dishonestly by deception induce a woman to sign one cheque worth €3,000 made payable to another woman, and to sign another cheque worth €3,500 and payable to Thomas O'Driscoll.

In January they had been released on bail - with one of the conditions being that they stay out of West Cork apart from court attendances and legal appointments.

In Bantry District Court on Thursday Det Garda Martin Bohane said he had arrested Thomas O’Driscoll at the courthouse that morning for the purposes of applying two new charges against him. One is under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act and the other under section 7 of the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act 2010.

Det Garda Bohane said the accused responded “no reply” when the charges were put to him.

Judge James McNulty adjourned the case until May 23 next for the preparation of and servicing of a book of evidence in relation to the three charges against Thomas O’Driscoll.

The court heard that Patrick O’Driscoll now faces one section 4 Theft and Fraud offences charge in addition to the previous charge.

He replied “no comment” when the new charge was put to him and he will also be back before the court on May 23 for service of a book of evidence.

The alleged offences with regard to both men relate to a date last November.

Sgt Paul Kelly said the Director of Public Prosecutions had instructed that both men be sent forward for trail on indictment or on a signed plea.

Both men were released on bail until May 23, with the judge turning down an application from Thomas O’Driscoll’s solicitor to change the bail conditions.

Both men had been required to sign on at Newcastlewest Garda station three times a week but at a previous court date that was changed to once a week.

Margaret Collins, solicitor for Thomas O’Driscoll, asked that that requirement be dropped as her client had an ill child and had needed to attend medical appointments, but Judge McNulty said signing on once a week was “not an unduly large burden on any citizen”.