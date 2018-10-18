Additional €2m announced for regeneration of Dublin's north inner city

An extra €2m in funding has been allocated to the regeneration of Dublin’s north east inner city from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

This brings the total allocation to the area for 2019 to €5.5m.

Michael Ring, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, made the announcement today.

The funding will go towards providing infrastructure and supports for local community development initiatives in areas such as childcare, youth services, support for the elderly and environmental improvements.

It will also be used for the 50 additional community support jobs which have been created in the area this year.

Speaking today at the Lourdes Day Care on Sean Mac Dermott St, the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring said he was "really excited" to see what can be achieved next year.

"This area, which is at the very heart of our capital city, continues to receive the support and investment from Government which it needs in order to help it realise its potential," he said.

This will benefit not only the local community, but the city as a whole.

“Nowhere is the regeneration of this area more evident than in the Lourdes Day Care Centre which is undergoing significant extension and alteration. The Centre is just one of 34 community projects in the area which has being supported through €3.5 million in funding from my Department this year.," he said.

The Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, who was also at the centre today, said: “The supports provided by Government are helping to build confidence in this thriving community and helping it to achieve its full potential.

"The community spirit in the Lourdes Day Care Centre is a shining example of the resilience of this locality, which is at the heart of my constituency, Dublin Central. I look forward to the further progress we will make together across the coming period.”

Digital Desk