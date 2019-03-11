Addicted baby born every three days

A baby is born suffering from alcohol or drug withdrawal symptoms once every three days in Ireland, because the mother drank heavily during pregnancy or was addicted to drugs.

Figures obtained by the Irish Examiner show the scale of the hidden health crisis, despite repeated HSE and Tusla public awareness campaigns.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act show that between 2014 and 2017, doctors diagnosed a newborn baby suffering withdrawal from addiction to alcohol or drugs (legal or illegal) 485 times.

The latest available figures, which equate to one diagnosis every three days of a newborn baby less than a month old, show: 485 diagnoses were made between 2014 and 2017 — 146 in 2014, 113 in 2015, 119 in 2016, and 107 in 2017;

Of these, 25 babies were born affected by alcohol — nine in 2014, eight in 2015, and “five or less” in both 2016 and 2017;

370 babies were born addicted to legal or illegal drugs — 100 in 2014, 96 in 2015, 95 in 2016, and 79 in 2017;

A further 118 babies were born affected by legal or illegal drugs — 48 in 2014, 16 in 2015, 27 in 2016, and 27 in 2017.

The HSE — whose figures do not include emergency department or outpatient cases, meaning the true rate is likely to be far higher — declined to provide a hospital-by-hospital or county-by-county breakdown to protect the identities of the families involved.

Similarly, officials declined to detail the exact annual figures for certain categories in some years, for the same reason.

Due to patient confidentiality, the HSE refused to say how many of the newborn babies were sent home with their parents, how many were taken into social services, and how many died. However, in a statement accompanying the FoI release, the HSE said that among the potential conditions related to the diagnoses are foetal alcohol syndrome and other serious illnesses.

The latest figures follow a January 2015 Irish Examiner investigation, which found that 92 babies were diagnosed with alcohol or drug addiction issues between 2011 and 2013.

Of these 92, five in 2011 were born prematurely, 13 in 2012, and eight in 2013, while more than a dozen were not discharged home, meaning they either died or were taken into care.

A spokesperson for Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone said the Government is concerned about the scale of the figures, adding it has launched a public awareness campaign with Tusla to target pregnant women who are at risk of drug and alcohol addiction.