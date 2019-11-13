Actor and comedian Niall Tóibín passes away after long illness

Cork-born actor and comedian Niall Tóibín has passed away, his family has confirmed.

A statement by his daughter, Sighle, said he died in Dublin this morning after a long illness. He was 89.

He is survived by his children Sean, Muireann, Aisling, Sighle and Fiana and his seven grandchildren.

Niall's wife, Judy, passed away in 2002.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD paid tribute to the "talented performer".

"Niall was a uniquely talented performer, light-hearted, funny, sharp-witted and intensely powerful both as an actor and comedian.

"Niall’s career included work on radio, stage, television and cinema, earning him recognition in Ireland and internationally. He was also hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him."

He was born in Cork city on November 21, 1929.

Niall Tóibín, President Michael D Higgins & Gay Byrne where Niall received a Lifetime Achievement Award from IFTA in 2011 during a Life on Screen Tribute at the IFI, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

His career began in radio drama in the 1950s, his most recent production for RTE Drama on One was 2020 by John Boorman in 2011.

He appeared in films and television shows such as Ryan's Daughter, Ballykissangel, Far and Away, and Veronica Guerin.

Niall starring as Andy in the original production of Lovers by Brian Friel at The Gate Theatre; Brendan Behan in the original adaptation of Borstal Boy at the Abbey Theatre and on Broadway; and Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett at the National Theatre, London.

In 2010, he was honoured with a Doctor of Arts degree from UCC. He was awarded an IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 and in 2015, he was awarded the freedom of Cork city.

Niall Tóibín R.I.P. His own performances as a comic and actor were on the very highest plane of perfection; he was a man of infinite variety, humour, wit and intelligence. pic.twitter.com/Fw6DBC3Sl8 November 13, 2019

RTE recently commissioned a documentary on his life from film maker Brian Reddin for broadcast later this year.

Niall Tóibín's funeral arrangements will be announced later.