News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Activists raise the alarm at government's draft spying plans

Activists raise the alarm at government's draft spying plans
Liam Herrick: 'Legislating for the interception of encrypted messages would be a significant breach of privacy in our communications with others.' File Picture. Picture: Gareth Chaney / Collins
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, July 06, 2020 - 04:06 PM

Rights groups have expressed concern at moves by the Government to draft legal proposals allowing State agencies access encrypted communications.

The Irish Examiner reported at the weekend that the Department of Justice was in the process of preparing proposals for the Minister for Justice and the Government.

The development followed revelations last Thursday of a spying operation by a joint French-Dutch police team, which breached encrypted devices on the EncroChat network.

In July 2019, Mr Justice Charles Meenan, who supervises Ireland's laws on intercepting communications - the Interception of Postal Packets and Telecommunications Messages Act 1993 - reported that security officers had raised concerns that the act was “considerably out of date having regard to technical developments that have taken place since”.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said the ability to lawfully intercept communications was an important tool.

“In recent years, there have been significant technological advancements in the area of communications, including the encryption of data, which have necessitated new and more innovative approaches to law enforcement responses,” it said.

READ MORE

Gardaí call to access digital devices to tackle online child abuse imagery

“As highlighted in the Report of the Designated Judge it is essential that our domestic legislation (Interception of Postal Packets and Telecommunications Messages (Regulation) Act 1993) keeps pace with technological developments.

“Legislative proposals, with a view to modernising the current legal framework, are being prepared by the Department for the consideration of the Minister and the Government.” 

Reacting, Liam Herrick, executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, said they have previously called for an overhaul of the legal framework governing surveillance, interceptions and data retention in Ireland.

“Legislating for the interception of encrypted messages would be a significant breach of privacy in our communications with others," he said.

"Protecting and ring-fencing message confidentiality is important for the security of activists, whistle-blowers, journalists, and any member of the public who wants to communicate privately. 

"There is a grave risk that allowing for access to such private messages would in fact undermine security and privacy."

Associate Professor at UCD School of Law, TJ McIntyre said: “It’s not clear what is being proposed, but it is clear that the Department of Justice should not be devising major changes in the law with no input from the public.

It is time for an open and transparent debate around reforming surveillance laws in Ireland to bring them into compliance with European human rights standards.

READ MORE

Gardaí to get 'electronic key' to intercept criminal gangs' encrypted messages

More on this topic

Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail applicationGhislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail application

Five people brought to hospital as gardaí investigate Dundalk house fireFive people brought to hospital as gardaí investigate Dundalk house fire

Five arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co WestmeathFive arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co Westmeath

Ghislaine Maxwell will never say anything about Prince Andrew, friend claimsGhislaine Maxwell will never say anything about Prince Andrew, friend claims

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

LVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinkingLVA chides Dublin pubs on takeaway sales and outdoor drinking

Seahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customsSeahorses, snakes, and wildcat teeth seized by customs

Top civil servant queried change to political pensions info ruleTop civil servant queried change to political pensions info rule

Man due in court after shots fired at gardaí in CorkMan due in court after shots fired at gardaí in Cork


Lifestyle

As the government continues to warn against non-essential travel this summer, people have been re-discovering this beautiful country of ours by booking a variety of staycations or as the cool kids are now calling it, a localiday.Six unique things to do on your staycation in Cork

The chef and cookery author breaks down his culinary habits for Ella Walker.2 minutes with Irish chef JP McMahon – who loves a spag bol and has never cooked seal

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

Barbara BurkeOccupation: Owner of BBpapercutsMeet the artist who's putting papercutting on the map

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »