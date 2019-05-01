Action against singer Sinead O'Connor by former manager Fachtna O'Ceallaigh resolved amicably

High Court proceedings brought against singer Sinead O'Connor by her former manager Fachtna O'Ceallaigh and his company for alleged breach of contract and defamation have been resolved.

The hearing of the actions, in which Ms O'Connor had denied the claims against her, was due to commence at the High Court today and was expected to last for several days.

However, following talks between the parties John Gordon SC for Mr O'Ceallaigh and TAL Management, a company controlled by Mr O'Ceallaigh, told Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly the time had been "well spent" and all matters had been resolved.

As part of the settlement, Jim O'Callaghan SC for Ms O'Connor read an agreed statement to the court.

It said that "the parties are pleased to confirm that they have amicably resolved the differences between them in these proceedings."

"They thank each other for their work together and wish each other well for the future," the statement added.

No further details of the settlement agreement were given in open court.

Ms Justice Donnelly welcomed the resolution of the dispute and following an application by Mr Gordon agreed to adjourn the matter to a date in November to allow for the implementation of the settlement agreement.

Ms O'Connor was not present in court.

In the proceedings against the singer, Mr Ceallaigh and TAL Management Limited had claimed the firm provided managerial services to the singer for several years for an agreed monthly fee plus commission and expenses.

In 2011, he claimed the company was substituted for him under a new agreement.

While the agreement was not executed it was claimed the parties performed the terms of the new agreement.

It was alleged that In April 2012 that, without warning, the singer terminated the agreement.

It was claimed she was not entitled to do that and he had sought upwards of €500,000 damages for breach of contract, as well as a declaration that the management agreement was not validly terminated.

Mr O'Cealliagh of Lansdowne Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, also claimed he was allegedly defamed by the singer in an open letter published on her website and on a fans' website in 2012, in reply to a newspaper article that referred to the ending of their commercial relationship.

The claims were denied.

The singer denied she ever had an agreement with TAL or Mr O'Ceallaigh as alleged or that he and the company are entitled to damages.

She also denied the claim of defamation.