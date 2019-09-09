News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Action against protestors outside Co Wexford beef processing plant struck out

Pictured a group of garda cars as independent farmers where protesting at the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh on the Waterford/ Kilkenny border. Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
By Aodhan O'Faolain
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 02:34 PM

High Court proceedings brought against several protesters outside a beef processing plant in Co Wexford have been struck out following an agreement between the parties.

Late last month Slaney Foods International Unlimited Company secured injunctions against persons it claimed had been blockading its premises at Ryland Lower, Bunclody Co Wexford.

The protests are part of the ongoing dispute between farmers and the plants over the price the producers get for their product.

The injunction prevented the six defendants or anyone else who had knowledge of the order from trespassing, obstructing, hindering or in any way interfering with access to the company's premises.

The injunction also restrained the defendants from intimidating or being abusive towards Slaney Foods staff, and visits to the plant.

Today, Brian O'Moore SC for the company told Mr Justice Garrett Simons that following talks between the parties it had been agreed that the proceedings could be struck out.

Counsel said that his client retained the right to return to court and seek its protection if the need arises.

Solicitor James Staines for the defendants said that his clients were also consenting to the matter being struck out. The move comes after separate High Court proceedings brought by other beef processors were struck out last week.

Dawn Meats, seeking to attach and have several protesters committed to prison for the alleged breach of injunctions previously granted by the court in respect of two of its plants were struck out.

The plants in question were Dawn's facilities at Rathdowney, Co Laois and Grannagh, Co Kilkenny.

Also on Friday proceedings brought by Liffey Meats, who had previously obtained injunctions preventing protestors from blockading three of their plants were struck out, on consent following an agreement reach between those parties.

