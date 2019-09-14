Accused ‘turned up’ in garden of ex in early hours

A man who was in court last week for turning up in his ex-partner’s back garden in the early hours was arrested and brought before Cork District Court for being outside her house again at around three o’clock in the morning.

Last week at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court he had sentencing adjourned until December for breaching the protection order by turning up in the garden.

Now the young woman has come to court again to say that she is in fear and that when her sister returned home after a night out she told her that the accused was across the road. She said they locked the door and looked out the window and she saw her ex-partner running away.

The 42-year-old man testified yesterday that it was not him in the second incident in the early hours of last Saturday.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to remand the accused on bail until Sept 26 on his renewed undertaking to stay away.

Defence solicitor, Brian Long, said that in fairness to the complainant she was not making a lot of the alleged incident on Saturday, Sept 7.

Judge Kelleher said the accused was not to get next nor near to where she lives and have no contact with her by any means, social media or otherwise.

Last week there was evidence of the woman getting a terrible fright when she went to let her dogs out into the back garden in the early hours of the morning to find her ex-partner watching the house.

The accused was charged with breaching a Protection Order and he pleaded guilty to committing this offence on August 4 when he put his ex-partner in fear by being present and watching the place where she resides.

The parties cannot be identified for legal reasons related to cases brought under the Domestic Violence Act.

Defence solicitor, Brian Long, said: “It was a very emotional situation where the defendant was heartbroken and paranoid and got a notion that someone might have been involved (in a new relationship with his ex-partner)."

The solicitor said the defendant and his ex-partner had experienced a tragic loss some time earlier and that the defendant had relied heavily on her to deal with the situation.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he put it back to Dec 17 and indicated that he would deal with the matter leniently if there is no further trouble in the meantime.

The judge told the accused that as a result of the second alleged breach he is now putting himself at risk of a 12-month jail sentence.