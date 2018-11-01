Accused ‘sought portal to escape demons’

By Liam Heylin

A Croatian national kept breaking into an art college building in Cork believing it contained a portal that would enable him to travel to another dimension free of demons.

Ante Brekalo, who is aged 24, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to seven different charges yesterday.

The jury took only a few minutes to deliver a verdict that Brekalo was not guilty by reason of insanity on all seven counts.

Donal O’Sullivan, prosecuting, said legislation required for the accused to be examined for a period of 14 days in the Central Mental Hospital following that finding. However, a place was not available in the CMH and Judge Brian O’Callaghan remanded him on continuing bail to tomorrow to see if a place would be available then.

Mr O’Sullivan said Brekalo was being cared for in a secure psychiatric facility in Cork.

All of the counts related to the CIT Crawford College of Art and Design at Grand Parade, Cork.

He was charged with burglary whereby he trespassed with intent to attempt to cause criminal damage or to cause damage on December 18, 2017, December 29, 2017, and again on January 4, 2018.

He was charged with assaulting Detective Garda Cormac Crotty and Detective Garda Colin Greenway on the first occasion and assaulting Garda Deirdre Callanan and Garda Brian Barron on the second date.

Tom Creed, defending, read from a background psychiatric report, to the effect that Brekalo was so agitated on one of the occasions that it required five gardaí to arrest him.

Mr Creed said the defence accepted the facts outlined by the prosecution of the defendant breaking into the art college and resisting arrest in the manner described. The senior counsel said the only issue the jury had to decide was whether Brekalo was not guilty by reason of insanity at the time of the actions.

Mr Creed read from Dr Ronan Mullaney’s background report, giving details of the psychotic condition of Brekalo that made him unable to refrain from committing the act.

When he was in custody on January 6, he was seen in the cell chanting in Croatian, praying, and demanding to see a psychiatrist. He also refused anti-psychotic medication. He insisted that he wanted to see what was behind the door of the prison cell, saying: “I have a feeling.”

On January 10, he set off the water sprinkler in his cell with a lighter and removed a sink from the wall and said he was hearing voices. He believed there was a portal out of the matrix in the prison ventilation system.

He wounded his arm and smeared blood from his arm around the cell walls. He believed he was an avatar and that he had his own surgeon in prison who was stitching him.

There was evidence of Brekalo banging his elbow against the cell wall with such ferocity that muscle tissue and bone protruded. He was deemed to be in a very psychotic state and was prescribed anti-psychotic, sedative medication.

He believed that unpleasant smells indicated the presence of demons and began to believe those around him were intent on harming him and were themselves possessed by demons.

He became convinced it was through the art college that he could gain access to a portal to another dimension and that he would be safe from demons in this dimension.

Mr Creed said Dr Mullaney’s report showed Brekalo suffered from severe schizophrenia, complicated by a history of cannabis use resulting in bizarre persecutory feelings.