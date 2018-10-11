Accused said troubles stemmed from wife’s kidnapping

By Liam Heylin

A young Corkman, who said his problems stemmed from his wife being kidnapped in America, was jailed for four months for thefts and trespassing.

Lee Cronin, aged 29, of Apartment 3, 36 Douglas West, Cork, also pleaded guilty to numerous counts of failing to turn up in court and what Judge Olann Kelleher described as a voluminous amount of charges.

He confessed to all charges yesterday as his solicitor, Eddie Burke, described him as a vulnerable young man who had struggled to get independent accommodation through a housing agency and was in fear that his first jail sentence would cause him to lose his home.

Mr Burke said to Judge Kelleher: “You have heard his concerns about his wife. You heard about the struggle he has had to get help for anxiety. He has become a recluse in his home. He does apologise. He was never in prison before now. He has been in custody since October 3 when bail was refused.”

Judge Kelleher acknowledged this mitigation but said: “Unfortunately, he has created havoc for the authorities. I have to take into consideration the dangers to the people of Cork from thefts. He has no regard for the courts. Bench warrant after bench warrant had to be issued. I sentence him to four months in prison backdated to October 3.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the offences committed by Cronin included trespass at 10pm on August 7 at a boarded-up house at St Anthony’s Villas, Douglas West. The sergeant said gardaí arrived to find plywood boards had been pulled back to gain access and that the accused and another man were in the house with torches.

On September 26 he stole property at Galway’s Lane, Douglas West.

Cronin also admitted shoplifting at Tesco in Douglas on July 14 and July 19.

Giving evidence of his arrest last week, Garda Elizabeth Bugler testified that Cronin “put up a struggle, he barricaded the door, he did not come freely.” Eddie Burke solicitor, said Cronin had worked as a chef in various locations around Europe and previously married an American woman.

Cronin said: “I found out my wife got kidnapped in America. I have become a complete recluse.”