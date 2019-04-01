Accused remains handcuffed 'for own and safety of others' while charged with fatal stabbing of dad-to-be

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at a house in Dublin at the weekend.

Mark Whelan, aged 45, Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, Dublin appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Blanchardstown District Court this afternoon having been arrested on Saturday.

He was accused of the murder of Noel Whelan, a father-to-be who was in his twenties, at Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart on Saturday.

Shortly after 6pm on Saturday, gardaí attended the scene of an incident in a house at Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, where Noel Whelan was discovered with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Evidence of arrest charge and caution was given by Detective Sergeant Shane MacCartan. He said the accused made no reply when the charge was put to him at Finglas Garda station at 1.15pm today.

At the outset of the hearing, his solicitor said that for his own safety and that of others Mr Whelan agreed to remain handcuffed during the hearing.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case.

Mr Whelan, represented by solicitor Tracy Horan, had scratches on his head and did not address the court during the brief hearing.

Judge Murphy acceded to a request from the solicitor to direct medical attention and psychiatric evaluation of the accused while in prison remand.

Mr Whelan, in a green top and navy bottoms, was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on April 5 next.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard he was not working. Due to the nature of the charge, he will have to apply to the High Court for bail.