Accused man exploited minors via Skype and other electronic media

A man has been sent forward to the criminal court on 18 charges of sexual exploitation of minors using electronic media, including Skype.

Clonakilty District Court was told that Michael O’Regan, of 22 Assumption Place in the Co Cork town, gave a reply of “guilty” to the arresting garda when all 18 separate charges were put to him yesterday morning.

The charges have been brought under section 3 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998 and relate to 18 different individuals on dates between April and October 2017.

Det Garda James Keane told Judge James McNulty that he met Mr O’Regan by appointment and arrested him at 9.57am.

The charges were then put to him.

Det Garda Keane said:

He made the same reply to each of the 18 charges — guilty.

Sgt Paul Kelly said instructions had been received from the Director of Public Prosecutions for prosecution on indictment and applied for the case to be adjourned for the servicing of a book of evidence on June 4 next.

Officers did request special conditions be attached to Mr O’Regan’s bail.

They were outlined by Det Garda Keane and included that Mr O’Regan, aged 40, not access the internet by any other means, that he make himself available to spot checks by gardaí and that he possess a button mobile phone by which he could be contacted by gardaí.

Mr O’Regan accepted the conditions and he was released on bail on a bond of €1,000, no cash or surety required. Legal aid was also granted in the case.