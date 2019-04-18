Accused made suicidal threats after release

A vulnerable young Cork man who was released from custody on Monday to live at a hostel ended up going drinking on Monday night, removing his clothing and threatening to commit suicide.

An in camera hearing of Cork District Court was told that the young man had to be arrested.

He was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station following his behaviour at the hostel which was described as hostile and suicidal.

The accused man faces charges of breaching a safety order by putting his mother in fear at the family home.

She has told Judge Olann Kelleher that she cannot take her son back home as he drinks alcohol, self-harms and then attacks her as he blames her for his self-harming.

Judge Olann Kelleher has been told that psychiatric services have not admitted him for residential care despite a number of efforts to get treatment.

It was with the intervention of a social worker that a hostel bed was arranged for him on Monday.

The social worker returned to court today to give evidence on how badly that had worked out for the man.

At Cork District Court, the young man pleaded guilty to the three charges of breaching the safety order by putting his mother in fear on April 1.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly, asked for sentencing to be adjourned for a week in order to allow time for urgent psychiatric intervention.

Mr Daly said the defendant would be pleading guilty to two other safety order breaches which were not before the court on Wednesday.

Judge Olann Kelleher also referred to the urgency of the situation and said that he would finalise it on April 24 with the accused remanded in custody with a recommendation that he would be held at the vulnerable persons unit and be seen urgently by a psychiatrist.