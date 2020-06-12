Accused lost his bus pass ‘and ran all the way in’ to court

A man accused of committing a burglary at the English Market when the premises were open for deliveries early in the morning narrowly avoided having a warrant issued for his arrest today.

Frank McCarthy, aged 38, with addresses Kilmore Heights, Knocknaheeny, Cork, Innishannon Road, Fairhill, was due to appear at Cork District Court today.

However, he was absent when his case was called and on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher issued a warrant for his arrest.

A short time later, his solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the accused had arrived outside the courtroom.

Mr Kelleher explained, “He says he lost his bus pass and ran all the way in. And he did have the look of someone who had run all the way in.”

Judge Kelleher agreed to vacate the order for a bench warrant for McCarthy’s arrest.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the allegations in the burglary case to see if the judge would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level.

“On March 6 gardaí were called to The Roughty Foodie stall in the English Market where the owner reported that on opening her stall, her cash register looked like it had been disturbed.

“CCTV was viewed and a man could be seen going into her stall that morning at 6.53am when the English Market was open for deliveries.

"The man could be seen going through a press and going to the cash register to pull the drawer. He was not successful in gaining anything and left,” Sgt Davis said.

Judge Kelleher accepted jurisdiction.

The case was then adjourned with McCarthy on bail four weeks to see if he would plead guilty or not guilty.

McCarthy faces a second charge relating to August 8, 2019, when it is alleged that at Mercy University Hospital he was threatening and abusive to gardaí.