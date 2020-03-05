News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Accused granted bail in Cork assault case

Accused granted bail in Cork assault case
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 08:43 PM

A Kinsale man was arrested yesterday and charged with assault causing harm to a woman at an address on Lee Rd in Cork last week.

Shane Carroll, aged 49, of 14A Market Place, Kinsale, was arrested by Detective Garda Alan Johnson and brought before Cork District Court yesterday.

Mr Carroll was charged with one count that, on February 27, at River Towers, Lee Rd, Cork, he committed an assault causing harm to a woman, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Det Gda Johnson said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail on certain conditions.

Those conditions required him to live at his address on Market Place in Kinsale, have no contact, direct or indirect, with the alleged injured party in the case. He was also required to stay on the south side of the River Lee apart from medical or legal appointments.

Judge Kelleher said he would proceed with the adjournment of the case yesterday in the absence of any defence solicitor as there had been no prosecution objection to bail. However, the judge told the defendant that he should get a solicitor. The defendant indicated that he would get a solicitor to represent him for the case.

On the application of Sgt John Kelleher, the case was adjourned by Judge Kelleher until April 8 to allow time for the Director of Public Prosecutions to give directions in the case.

READ MORE

Cabinet subcommittee to discuss coronavirus income support measures

More on this topic

Woman breaks driving ban after three previous insurance countsWoman breaks driving ban after three previous insurance counts

Parents of toddler killed by careless driver deliver heart breaking victim impact statements Parents of toddler killed by careless driver deliver heart breaking victim impact statements

Court hears how traumatised woman refuses to sleep in a bedCourt hears how traumatised woman refuses to sleep in a bed

German lawyers action against Google requesting identity of alleged hacker 'adjourned generally'German lawyers action against Google requesting identity of alleged hacker 'adjourned generally'


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

William and Kate’s helicopter grounded by fogWilliam and Kate’s helicopter grounded by fog

Micheál Martin 'not ruling out' rotating Taoiseach position with Leo VaradkarMicheál Martin 'not ruling out' rotating Taoiseach position with Leo Varadkar

Surge in suspects extradited to IrelandSurge in suspects extradited to Ireland

Dad and daughter lost in woods for five hours found during search in ClareDad and daughter lost in woods for five hours found during search in Clare


Lifestyle

“I'm not letting that get anywhere near my nan,” blurts an emotional Dave. We’re discussing coronavirus in class.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: lauding the work of women

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »