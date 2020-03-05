Accused granted bail in Cork assault case

A Kinsale man was arrested yesterday and charged with assault causing harm to a woman at an address on Lee Rd in Cork last week.

Shane Carroll, aged 49, of 14A Market Place, Kinsale, was arrested by Detective Garda Alan Johnson and brought before Cork District Court yesterday.

Mr Carroll was charged with one count that, on February 27, at River Towers, Lee Rd, Cork, he committed an assault causing harm to a woman, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Det Gda Johnson said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail on certain conditions.

Those conditions required him to live at his address on Market Place in Kinsale, have no contact, direct or indirect, with the alleged injured party in the case. He was also required to stay on the south side of the River Lee apart from medical or legal appointments.

Judge Kelleher said he would proceed with the adjournment of the case yesterday in the absence of any defence solicitor as there had been no prosecution objection to bail. However, the judge told the defendant that he should get a solicitor. The defendant indicated that he would get a solicitor to represent him for the case.

On the application of Sgt John Kelleher, the case was adjourned by Judge Kelleher until April 8 to allow time for the Director of Public Prosecutions to give directions in the case.