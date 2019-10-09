News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Accuracy of NTPF waiting list figures called into question

Accuracy of NTPF waiting list figures called into question
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 05:27 PM

The accuracy of waiting list figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) has been called into question by a consultant who said the official figures were a “tenfold under-estimation” of the actual situation vis-a-vis his own specialty.

Consultant endocrinologist Conall Dennedy said NTPF figures for the end of August showed 144 people waiting for an outpatient appointment for endocrinology services at University Hospital Galway (UHG).

In fact, when he checked with the hospital yesterday morning, the waiting list figure was 1,543.

As Dr Dennehy triages the patients himself, he said he knew the NTPF figure was not accurate.

He said his best guess was that the NTPF had only counted the diabetic patients who were waiting for an appointment, of which there are 111.

“But not the 860 outpatients awaiting a general endocrinology appointment, or the 466 bariatric patients or the 106 patients awaiting appointments for the lipid (cholesterol) clinic, all of whom would fall within endocrinology services,” Dr Dennedy said.

He said it appeared the NTPF was massaging the figures adding not only had they underestimated the size of the waiting list, but also the length of time people are waiting.

The NTPF data shows no one waiting more than 12 months for an endocrinology appointment.

In fact Dr Dennedy said one patient is waiting since May 3, 2016 - two years and four months longer than the official waiting time.

Dr Dennedy was speaking at the joint Health Committee yesterday where the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) and the Medical Council spoke about the ongoing exodus of doctors from the public health service.

The NTPF pointed the finger of blame at UHG saying it was the hospital that supplied the data.

IHCA president Dr Laura Durcan said the answer to the waiting list crisis was to address consultant vacancies, of which there are currently approximately 500.

She said additional consultant appointments in her specialty of rheumatology had helped slash waiting times in Beaumont Hospital, while the loss of two dermatologists to the private sector had led to massive waiting lists.

NTPF data shows almost 3,000 dermatology patients awaiting their first outpatient appointment at Beaumont.

Dr Laura Durcan said these could include patients “with a query melanoma”, who were at clinical risk by virtue of not being seen, as well as patients who had been under the care of the dermatologists who left the service.

Some of these patients were on toxic medications and were struggling to get follow-up appointments, she said.

IHCA president Dr Donal O’Hanlon told the committee that more than one million people are now waiting to access care in public acute hospitals.

He said the "unilateral cut imposed on new entrant consultants" in 2012 - which left new consultants earning up to €50,000 less than colleagues doing the same job - was at the root of the consultant recruitment and retention crisis and that the only realistic solution was to restore parity.

He told the committee that "traditionally" a lot of recruitment is "by word of mouth, but that tends to be a very short conversation when you start talking about pay parity and conditions".

The NTPF has not responded to a request to clarify its figures at the time of publishing.

More on this topic

Health Minister hits back at 'personalised, ageist attacks' by hospital consultantsHealth Minister hits back at 'personalised, ageist attacks' by hospital consultants

Skin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spotsSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Owning a dog linked to longer life, scientists claimOwning a dog linked to longer life, scientists claim

A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more seriousA doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'

Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money

Hospital have more than 550 patients awaiting bedsHospital have more than 550 patients awaiting beds

Gardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in LouthGardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in Louth


Lifestyle

Our seven-year-old has a crush on a new guy every week. When we told her she’s too young for that carry on, she replied, “I know, but there are so many good looking guys in my class.”Learner dad: 'There is nothing wrong with a touch of guilt to spice up sexy time'

The first time I joined others to protest for the safety of the planet was back in 1979 when I participated in an anti-nuclear rally at Carnsore Point in County Wexford. I travelled down from Dublin and camped with the other protestors.Bríd Ní Chumhaill: We can’t trust the powers that be... it is up to us

We are now five weeks into the school year and filling out their CAO form to decide their future is becoming a reality for sixth-year students.Learning Points: It’s okay for a sixth-year not to know their future

The 44-year-old Torn singer revealed the name on Instagram.Natalie Imbruglia has a son after IVF and sperm donor: 8 celebs who’ve done motherhood their own way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »