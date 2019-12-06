Accounts show FAI liabilities of €55m; €462,000 settlement to former CEO John Delaney

FAI accounts reveal:

The FAI have shelled out €4m in professional fees since the association was thrown into turmoil by the controversy surrounding their former CEO John Delaney.

Revealing their delayed accounts which net liabilities of €55m, the association has not been classified as a “going concern” by their auditors Deloitte.

A number of reports are ongoing into the FAI affairs, incurring mounting legal and accountancy bills.

Newly-appointed CEO Paul Cooke confirmed that the FAI is a refinancing deal which he hopes will change that status. That deal will run to 2023.

In total, the FAI recorded a deficit in 2018 of €9m.

Furthermore, revisions of earlier accounts mean that the surplus of €2.34m in 2016 changes to a deficit of €66,000.

The 2017 alteration switched from a €2.8m profit to a loss of €5.6m.

It involved two separate contracts agreed in 2014, one of €1m in a loyalty bonus from 2021 and another €2m primarily related to pension payments.

A severance payment of €462,000 in full and final settlement was paid to Delaney in September at the end of his five-month gardening leave period.

Cooke, a chartered accountant who was a critic of Delaney in the past, said: “Standing here, these results gives me no pleasure at all.

“I have said a lot in the past but these results are a lot worse than what I would have thought. I see this as a key moment, one that we can hopefully move on from.”

Cooke also confirmed that the stadium mortgage, currently at €30m, will be pushed up by 15 years.

Delaney has for years expressed his confidence in the ability of the association to be debt-free by 2020.

Also today, President Donal Conway confirmed his intention to step down at an EGM on January 25.

He had planned to remain on the board until July but pressure has been heaped on by Sports Minister Shane Ross.

He maintains that government funding will not be resumed until all of the previous regime under Delaney had quit.

John Earley, the other past board member still involved, insisted he will see out his one-year term but would consider departing if his continuation impeded the restoration of grants.

Both Cooke and Conway refused to provide any details on certain cutbacks in the new year, specifically redundancies for staff.

SIPTU, the union representing the 52 development officers, have said that morale among their members is on the floor.

- By Digital Desk staff, with reporting from Vivienne Clarke

He then took up a role executive vice president but he departed that role in September.

Explaining the settlement for Mr Delaney, Executive lead Paul Cooke said: "In September we reached a settlement with the ex-CEO.

"And as shown in the accounts this was a total consideration of €462,000 - comprised of three months notice pay and a pension contribution of €372,000."

FAI President Donal Conway, who announced today he will resign next month, said he was "disappointed" with the figures.

"I wasn't aware that the financial situation was a stark as presented today," he said.

"[I] started to become aware of it earlier this year."

The report revealed that the FAI is "reliant" on support from UEFA and their bankers.

It read: "As at the year end, the company had net current liabilities of €55m. Since the end of 2018, the Association has had negative operating cashflow.

"The Association is reliant upon continued financial support from UEFA and the Association's bankers.

"Since 31 December 2018, the Association has received continuous financial support from UEFA to assist it in meeting its ongoing operations.

"As at the date of approval of the financial statements, the Association is in advanced discussions with its bankers in trying to agree long term funding that will enable the Association to meet its liabilities as they fall due and provide financial stability to the balance sheet in the short and medium term.

"The Association's current Directors are optimistic that an agreement can be reached, however note that this presents a material uncertainty as regards the ability of the Association to meet its liabilities as they fall due.

"Further details regarding the adoption of the going concern basis can be found in note 1 to the financial statements."

Earlier, the former chief executive of the FAI, Bernard O’Byrne has said that questions have to be answered over the finances of the association.

“The overall issue is simple – how did this happen?” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

The FAI was supposed to be debt-free by 2020, he said, but now it appeared there was an “enormous” figure of debt.

“Who can put together the strength to solve this? We’re going to need good people and leadership. The first thing we need to know is the extent of the problem.”

Mr O’Byrne warned that the uncertainty over the FAI’s budget would undermine “anything coming to them in the form of a strategy...It has to be resolved.”