Access to Justice Initiative for children and their families to be launched

A new Access to Justice Initiative for children and their families is being launched by the Chief Justice today.

It aims to make children and families aware of their rights through easily-accessible, free legal information and advice on what legal remedies are available when their rights are breached.

Hon. Mr. Justice Frank Clarke, Chief Justice, will launch the Access to Justice Initiative.

"It's for anyone who has a query in relation to a child or a young person," said Chief Executive of the Children's Rights Alliance Tanya Ward.

"It's organisations working with children, young people and families, it's children themselves, young people themselves and families themselves.

"For the most part, we know that it's usually parents who are advocating on behalf of children and young people so we expect to get a lot of calls and queries from families."

Ms Ward, says a lot of queries they receive relate to education.

"You might have a situation where a child has been bullied in a school and the school, according to the parent, has not effectively investigated the bullying claim, and the child feels it can't continue on in the school.

"That would be a typical one we might receive."

