Access to emergency medicine should be free for everyone, group says

By Dan Buckley
Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 04:53 PM

Access to emergency medicine should be free for everyone, according to the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine (IAEM).

The Association joins other European countries in marking tomorrow as international Emergency Medicine Day, an initiative of the European Society for Emergency Medicine (EuSEM) designed is to bring together the general population and decision-makers to look at emergency medical care and determine how best it should be provided.

“Health services for people suffering from an acute illness or injury should be part of a well-organized emergency medical system,” said IAEM, in a statement.

“It is well-established at this stage that proper organisation of care in emergencies such as stroke, sepsis, cardiac arrest and major trauma can save lives and reduce disability.

Emergency medical care, therefore, should be easily accessible, free for all and should be of the highest quality everywhere, irrespective of geography.

The association said that where emergency medical systems are not well structure, a strong voice to advocate for change for better patient outcomes.

In collaboration with the Irish Heart Foundation, IAEM is organising community CPR training tomorrow also, offering it to 100,000 people.

