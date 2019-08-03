News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Abuse survivors call for health, housing and income help from Govt

Abuse survivors call for health, housing and income help from Govt
File photo
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 08:09 AM

Survivors of abuse in residential institutions are calling on the government to support their health, housing and income needs.

The findings are published in a report that engaged with over 100 people in Ireland and the UK over a six-month period.

This report, published by the Department of Education, spoke with survivors, survivor groups and their advocates from across Ireland and the UK.

It says urgent action is needed on health, housing, social supports and enough income to live on in dignity whether survivors have been through the redress system or not.

It adds that this must be done with survivors rather than for survivors.

Four out of every five affected are aged over 58, just over half of these are over 70 and 7% are over 80.

The report found that most survivors highlighted the urgency of dealing with an aging population where health, housing, social supports and adequate income were vital for a dignified and secure old age.

READ MORE

Drug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remain

More on this topic

Nobody getting carried away is cautious Ronan McCarthy’s philosophyNobody getting carried away is cautious Ronan McCarthy’s philosophy

Drug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remainDrug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remain

Bandon helps keep high-flying Conor Hourihane groundedBandon helps keep high-flying Conor Hourihane grounded

I’ll be world champion in a year, predicts Michael ConlanI’ll be world champion in a year, predicts Michael Conlan

More in this Section

Pressure mounts on Dept to reveal 37 creches on Tusla critical listPressure mounts on Dept to reveal 37 creches on Tusla critical list

Govt to announce health-led approach meaning health screening for drugs possessionGovt to announce health-led approach meaning health screening for drugs possession

GPs got nearly €549m to treat medical card patients last year, including three who got €900k eachGPs got nearly €549m to treat medical card patients last year, including three who got €900k each

Govt to put collection of TV licence fee out to tenderGovt to put collection of TV licence fee out to tender


Lifestyle

The conversation around The Big Day has been dominated by two questions. First, is this really, as claimed, Chance the Rapper’s debut album? And second, does it need to be 22 tracks long?Album review: Chance the Rapper - The Big Day

Disney’s “live action” Lion King remake has been disturbing the bejaysus out of audiences with its super- realistic CGI animals. Nothing is creepier, it turns out, than realistically- depicted alpha predators who burst into song.Album review: Beyoncé - The Lion King: Gift

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »