'Absolutely ridiculous': Mary Lowry denies rekindling affair with man accused of her boyfriend's murder

Mary Lowry has denied rekindling an affair with a man on trial for the murder of her boyfriend after he went missing in June 2011.

She is being cross-examined in the trial of Patrick Quirke from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary who denies murdering Bobby Ryan.

Patrick Quirke found Bobby Ryan’s body in an underground run-off tank on Mary Lowry’s farm 22 months after he went missing.

Mary Lowry

Mrs Lowry has already told the jury she started seeing local DJ Bobby Ryan in 2010 after she brought her affair with the accused to an end.

The prosecution believes Mr Quirke killed Mr Ryan sometime after he (Mr Ryan) left Mrs Lowry’s home in June 2011.

Under cross-examination, Mrs Lowry admitted staying in the Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel in Killiney with the accused three months later. But she denied rekindling their affair and said she only went because she felt “under pressure” from him.

Patrick Quirke

She was shown a booking under Patrick Quirke’s name for the Cliffhouse hotel in Ardmore for a date in September 2011 – a booking that was paid for from her bank account.

But she said she had no recollection of staying there.

When asked if she got back with Mr Quirke, she said that suggestion was “totally untrue” and “absolutely ridiculous”.