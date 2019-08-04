News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Absolutely crazy' - Clare Cllr says teens who dived off cliff could have been killed

'Absolutely crazy' - Clare Cllr says teens who dived off cliff could have been killed
The teens diving off the cliff in Kilkee. Screenshot: Twitter / Cillian Murphy
By Pat Flynn
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 11:04 AM

A shocking video has emerged showing teenagers jumping at least 80ft (24m) from a cliff into the sea in Co Clare prompting a local councillor to call on parents to “take action” before someone is killed.

The clip shows a number of youngsters jumping from a cliff in the popular resort town of Kilkee while others sit, with their feet dangling over the edge, laughing, cheering and recording the potentially fatal acts.

Kilkee councillor Cillian Murphy posted the video on Twitter after thinking “long and hard” about doing so before deciding it had to be made public in an effort to prevent further irresponsible actions and the risk of copycat incidents.

In a post on Twitter, Cllr Murphy said: “Was sent this video to highlight to parents in #Kilkee what their kids are getting up to. This is absolutely crazy, approx 80 feet high, one misstep and it’s a permanent life changing injury at best, a funeral at worst.”

When contacted, Cllr Murphy added: “This is absolutely mental. Not only are they putting their own lives at risk, but if they get hurt or killed the rescue services will have to be deployed to rescue or recover them, putting other lives at risk also.”

“And lastly, and not insignificantly, these young lads are 15 or 16. Their bodies are probably strong enough to cope with the stress from the impact with the water, but their behaviour could encourage younger kids, say of 10 or 11, whose bodies can’t cope, and who may not have the ability to climb out of the water after that impact,” Cllr Murphy added.

We would ask parents to warn their children of the risks of undertaking this activity at this location.

"And, to take on the responsibility of making sure they are not involved in it. It really is only a matter of time before someone slips or misjudges their jump and at this height and almost definitely result in, at best, a long term life changing injury or at worst a fatality,” he added.

READ MORE

Pug found dumped in plastic bag in Meath

More on this topic

Dozens feared trapped in blazing building in MumbaiDozens feared trapped in blazing building in Mumbai

Friday's Late Late Show line-up has been revealedFriday's Late Late Show line-up has been revealed

Can Percy defy his prep and prove Kelly a genius?Can Percy defy his prep and prove Kelly a genius?

Hijacking of Dubai-bound plane foiled, Bangladesh officials sayHijacking of Dubai-bound plane foiled, Bangladesh officials say

More in this Section

BBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast PrideBBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast Pride

Blistering start to Waterford's All Together Now festival - despite traffic congestionBlistering start to Waterford's All Together Now festival - despite traffic congestion

Three arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in LimerickThree arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in Limerick

Drug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remainDrug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remain


Lifestyle

House-hunting is a curious blend of agony and ecstasy. Some of us find the myriad of box-ticking extremely stressful — but then again who doesn’t love a good excuse to pore over the property pages, lust after those must-haves in glossy interiors spreads and oh-so-casually stop by auctioneer’s windows during our evening stroll?‘Leave shyness at the door when house-hunting’

From a €48k doll's house to chandeliers and Hollywood legends, we have all the latest from the world of art and antiques.All the latest from the world of art and antiques

Des O’Sullivan previews the August bank holiday weekend auctions in Ballyconneely, Connemara.Go west for paintings, furniture, handbags and even a shotgun

A Shillelagh from the infamous massacre in the quiet Cork village of Ballinhassig in 1845 sold for a hammer price of €5,100 at Fonsie Mealy’s summer auction in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, last week.Ballinhassig massacre shillelagh sells for over €5k

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »