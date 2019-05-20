NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'Absolutely blessed': Kildare dad who battled life-threatening cancer scoops Lotto prize

By Michelle McGlynn
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 05:19 PM

It was an emotional day for one Kildare man as he visited the National Lottery headquarters to collect a record Lotto prize.

The dad claimed a €795,000 Lotto Match 5+ Bonus prize with a Quick Pick ticket which was bought at the Motorway Services Area, Monasterevin in Co Kildare.

A lucky day but only the second luckiest of his life.

The windfall comes second to his successful battle against a life-threatening cancer diagnosis.

"I would definitely consider myself incredibly lucky in life and this huge Lotto win just confirms that," he said.

There’s no doubt that your health is your wealth so my family and I are going to enjoy every ounce of happiness that this win will bring.

"We’ve been absolutely blessed over the last couple of years and this lovely amount of money is just an extra bonus which we will all enjoy together as a family."

The family are planning to use the money to pay off the mortgage and enjoy a long holiday together.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the winner of last Saturday's €6,197,310 Lotto jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Tesco Extra on the Donore Road in Drogheda, Co Louth.

If you are the lucky ticketholder then the National Lottery advises that you sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

