News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Absolute chaos': Passengers stranded in Krakow as Ryanair apologise for enforced cancellation due to weather

'Absolute chaos': Passengers stranded in Krakow as Ryanair apologise for enforced cancellation due to weather
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 03:14 PM

Irish passengers have been left stranded in Krakow Airport in Poland after weather conditions forced Ryanair to cancel departing flights.

Shannon and Dublin were among eight routes affected yesterday afternoon.

Flights have been departing the airport today but some Ryanair passengers say they have been offered alternative flights as late as Wednesday.

Róisín Ní Dhonnabhain, a teacher from Dublin, says she has had to make her own arrangements to get home.

"Last night was absolute chaos," said Ms Ní Dhonnabhain.

"We were put on a bus to Katowice, told that we would have a flight from there when our flight from Karkow was delayed.

"Then we were 10 minutes from that airport when we were told that flight was cancelled.

"They took us back down to Krakow to nothing really. Then we had to get our own way home."

Reacting to the passengers comments this afternnon a spokesperson for Ryanair said the flight from Krakow to Dublin was regrettably cancelled due to weather at Krakow Airport.

"Affected customers were notified by email and SMS text message and advised of their options of a refund or free move to the next available flight. Ryanair sincerely apologised for this weather cancellation which was entirely beyond our control."

READ MORE

Overcrowding issue at Waterford psychiatric unit 'is reflected throughout the country'

More on this topic

Ryanair announce sale with flights from €9.99Ryanair announce sale with flights from €9.99

Ryanair chief eyes lucrative new planes dealRyanair chief eyes lucrative new planes deal

Michael O'Leary: Europe will consolidate around four major airlines within a decadeMichael O'Leary: Europe will consolidate around four major airlines within a decade

Michael O’Leary: 'Ryanair has no interest in buying another airline'Michael O’Leary: 'Ryanair has no interest in buying another airline'


TOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Two drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Co KildareTwo drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Co Kildare

Yellow rainfall warning issued for five countiesYellow rainfall warning issued for five counties

Man, 70s, killed after being hit by busMan, 70s, killed after being hit by bus

Vigil held for cyclist killed in Dublin lorry collisionVigil held for cyclist killed in Dublin lorry collision


Lifestyle

Rare Chinese flask discovered at Cork valuation under the hammer.A Week in Antiques: From Durrow to Limerick

Cher if you agree.Review: Cher, 3Arena, Dublin

Mental health pioneer Dr Claire Weekes developed a successful technique for treating panic attacks, but was largely ignored by the establishment, says Marjorie Brennan.Decoding anxiety: The mental health pioneer who was ahead of her time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »