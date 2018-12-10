NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Abortion services 'may not be available in every single hospital'

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 01:42 PM
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has signalled that abortion services will be “phased in” next month, adding services will not be available “in every hospital”.

Speaking in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said the legislation still has to pass the Seanad, may have to go back to the Dáil and will have to be assessed and signed into law by the President before services can commence.

However, for the first time, he did say a 100% service would not be available from day one.

Health Minister Simon Harris has promised that abortion services would be available to women from January 1, but concerns have been expressed at the tight deadline by some medical experts.

But Mr Varadkar said he is still confident services will be in place.

“I am confident the services will be available in January. Obviously there are a number of contingencies, the legislation still has to get through the Seanad, it may have to go back to the Dáil.

"Assuming the bill is enacted and signed into law by the president the service will be available from January,” he said.

“But like any new service it is not going to be a case of flicking a switch that one day there is no service and the next day a 100% service. It will have to be rolled out, it will have to be phased in. It may not be available in every single hospital in every single place but it will be available,” he added.

The Seanad is meeting especially today to begin the committee stage debate on the controversial legislation which aims to give legal effect to the referendum result last May, where 66% of voters chose to repeal the 1983 Eighth Amendment


KEYWORDS

Abortion

Related Articles

Harris: January timeline for abortion services introduction not a deadline or political project

Simon Harris: Abortion services deadline will be met

Sucking credibility out of the political system

Ronan Mullen pledges to 'fight the good fight' in Seanad abortion debate

More in this Section

Cork woman living in fear as her abusive father gains release from jail

Taoiseach: Withdraw deal 'is the only agreement on the table'

Rodent droppings, gnaw marks and 'filthy' uniforms among the issues cited as Food Safety Authority issues 13 closure orders

Warren Nolan found guilty of murder of Alan O'Neill


Lifestyle

Hate sprouts? You might change your mind if you grow your own

Islands of Ireland: The lady of the lake

Beauty and miraculous evolution of avian flight

Celebrate the pine marten

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »