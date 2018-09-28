Home»Breaking News»ireland

Abortion services cannot be done on 'a shoestring'

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 07:24 AM

The new head of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says introducing abortion services cannot be done on a shoestring.

Dr Cliona Murphy is the first woman to chair the organisation in its 50-year history.

The Health Minister has said the cost of bringing in abortion services will cost many millions of euro.

Dr Murphy said it is important resources are set aside to implement it properly.

"We do need to look at the resourcing, these things can't be done on a shoestring.

"However, there are various ways of looking at things, of streamlining things - we have to remember that the public voted for this.

"These are not a different group of patients these are our patients, they always were our patients and now they're going to need to access a treatment that wasn't available outside the country."

Dr Clion Murphy, new head of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists


Related Articles

Abortion debate looms as bill goes to Cabinet

Harris: Abortion services will be in place by January

Westminster inquiry to examine Northern Ireland abortion law

Court to hear challenge to decision to prosecute woman over abortion pills

More in this Section

Woman's body recovered from base of Cliffs of Moher

CBS in Cork to accept female pupils for the first time in 190 years

Four candidates trade blows in first presidential election debate

Alcohol worth €165,000 seized at Dublin Port


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

    • 6
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »