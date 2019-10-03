News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Abortion legislation should be urgently reformed in Northern Ireland, leaders say

Abortion legislation should be urgently reformed in Northern Ireland, leaders say
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 05:38 PM

Abortion legislation should be urgently reformed in Northern Ireland, political leaders said.

Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionists said the matter was best dealt with through a restored Stormont Assembly.

That body has not sat for two and a half years, in a row over the place of the Irish language.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said: “There is now an urgent need for reform of the legislation to provide the option of abortion where a woman’s life, health or mental health is at risk, and in cases of fatal foetal abnormality, and without specific indication for a limited gestational period, so that cases of sexual crime can be dealt with in a compassionate manner.

“Sinn Fein believes that this and all outstanding rights issues in the north of Ireland should properly be dealt with, not at Westminster, but by locally accountable politicians in the Assembly.

“Sinn Fein’s focus remains to get the political institutions up and running on the basis of equality, rights and respect, so that we can address all of these important issues.

“The DUP’s anti-equality agenda, the confidence and supply deal with the Tories, and Brexit, remain the obstacle to this.”

DUP Assembly member Carla Lockhart said her party was ready to return to devolved Government tomorrow with no pre-conditions.

Sinn Fein is seeking commitments on what it terms rights issues, like the place of the Irish language.

Ms Lockhart said there was no human right to “abortion on request” and criticised the passage of legislation on the matter by MPs at Westminster.

“The Northern Ireland Assembly is where this issue should be decided, following consultation with the people of Northern Ireland and a proper legislative process.

“The NI (Executive Formation etc.) Act was a classic example of poorly thought through and badly drafted legislation.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve far better than what they got from Westminster on this issue.”

Amnesty International supported Sarah Ewart during her court challenge.

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty’s Northern Ireland campaign manager, said: “This ground-breaking ruling is a huge win for abortion rights in Northern Ireland.

““The court has spoken – the abortion law is a clear violation of our rights.

“Earlier this year Parliament legislated to reform abortion law and bring an end to the near total ban which has harmed many.

“Today’s ruling shows just how urgently we need change, so that we can access this healthcare without having to travel and without being treated as criminals.

“There can be no delay – we must see free, safe, legal and local abortion services opening up within months.”

More on this topic

NI abortion law a breach of human rights commitments, court rulesNI abortion law a breach of human rights commitments, court rules

Hundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in DublinHundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in Dublin

Master of the National Maternity Hospital responds to planned pro-life protestsMaster of the National Maternity Hospital responds to planned pro-life protests

Call for safety zones ahead of planned 40-day vigil by pro-life anti-abortion groupCall for safety zones ahead of planned 40-day vigil by pro-life anti-abortion group


abortionTOPIC: Abortion

More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

Her passion for maths has brought her all the way to a role as a director of the NASA Space Apps Challenge, and now she’s using her profile as Miss Universe Ireland to show our girls the possibilities such a career can bring.Woman on a mission: Miss Universe Ireland on her career at NASA

New book Remembering Lions aims to raise awareness of the struggles faced by Africa’s big cat.A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…

Seafood is on the menu for expectant mothers.Fish for all the family: Eating seafood during pregnancy may help attention capacity in children

Keep falling asleep in your makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks maybe you shouldn’t feel too guilty about itWhy it's ok to sleep in your make up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »