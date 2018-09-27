Abortion debate looms as bill goes to Cabinet

Full details of the proposed law to provide for abortion will go before the Cabinet today and will be published either today or tomorrow.

Debate on the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill is expected to get under way in the Dáil next week with the aim of having it passed and services in place by January.

The main provisions of the bill were agreed during the summer — Health Minister Simon Harris has said he does not plan to revise them. Anti-abortion TDs are expected to seek amendments.

GPs opposed to abortion met with anti-abortion TDs and senators yesterday to urge them to challenge the proposal that it be mandatory for doctors with a conscientious objection to abortion to arrange for the referral of patients to other GPs.

Doctors for Freedom of Conscience want an opt-in register created so that GPs who are willing to provide abortion services can make this publicly known and no woman will face being turned away at a surgery.

Killarney-based GP Andrew O’Regan, who led yesterday’s delegation to the meeting chaired by Independent TD Mattie McGrath, said their views were held by more than 50% of GPs, although the GP representative bodies have taken a neutral stance.

We’re fearful that the minister isn’t going to respect and protect the freedom of conscience for doctors properly because if we have a conscientious concern about carrying out abortion, why would you force us to refer it on to someone else?” he said.

Dr Niall Maguire, from Meath, said the law could put doctors in the position of having to choose between their conscience and their licence to practise.

The Department of Health said the minister’s view was stated in the heads of the bill and his position had not changed.