Abortion battle has been won but the war continues, say campaigners

By Michelle Devane

The abortion battle may have been won, but the war continues. That was the defiant message as thousands took part in a pro-choice march calling for the swift implementation of abortion services.

There was celebratory tone to the annual March for Choice as demonstrators made their way through Dublin’s main thoroughfares on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first march since the electorate voted overwhelmingly in favour of liberalising strict abortion laws.

Abortion Rights Campaign spokeswoman Linda Kavanagh they had overcome the first major hurdle in their abortion access fight but the “war” was not over, as they were now fighting for abortion access on the island of Ireland.

“We’re an all-Ireland campaign. Northern Ireland has made great strides this year, as have we.

They are now able to get free abortions in England, Wales but they are still having to travel for an abortion,” said Ms Kavanagh.

In May, a controversial amendment of the constitution, which had given equal right to life of the unborn baby and the woman, was repealed, paving the way for terminations to take place up to 12 weeks without restriction and in certain circumstances thereafter.

Legislation to provide abortion services has been approved by the Government, but it has yet to be passed by the Dáil.

Health Minister Simon Harris, Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone, Senator Catherine Noone, Amnesty Ireland’s Colm O’Gorman and Dr Peter Boylan, all of whom campaigned for a Yes vote in the referendum, were among those at the march.