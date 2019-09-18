Abducted businessman beaten and dumped on road in Co Fermanagh

An investigation is under way into a serious assault in Co Fermanagh, during which a man was beaten and dumped on the side of the road.

The PSNI said a 50-year-old businessman was abducted from his home in Derrylin at around 6.40pm on Tuesday.

He was seriously assaulted before being left on the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, in Co Cavan.

This was a horrific attack

The man was found by local residents just before 9pm and brought to Cavan General Hospital.

PSNI Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “This was a horrific attack and we are liaising with our colleagues at An Garda Siochana.”

He appealed for anyone who may have witnessed a black saloon Audi being driven in the Derrylin, Fermanagh, or Swanlinbar, Cavan areas to contact either the PSNI or gardai.

