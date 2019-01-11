NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Abbey Theatre management to discuss direction concerns with actor representatives

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 01:06 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Management at the Abbey Theatre are to meet with representatives of actors who have raised concerns about the direction of the national theatre.

Earlier this week, the government announced it was withholding funding for the theatre in the wake of the controversy.

In a statement this afternoon, the Abbey says they are listening attentively to all viewpoints and are carefully considering the complex issues raised, particularly around rates of pay.

READ MORE: Gardaí investigating after car crashes into house in Dublin

They say representatives of the signatories of a letter outlining concerns to the Culture Minister Josepha Madigan made contact yesterday and arrangements are now being put in place to start a dialogue.

The theatre says it will self-produce seven shows, including five world premieres this year.

More than 300 people from the Irish theatre community signed the letter expressing their "deep concern and dissatisfaction" with the direction of Abbey Theatre.

The 312 signatories said that the situation for the Irish theatre community is "critical", while the freelance community has been "cast adrift".


KEYWORDS

Abbey TheatreLetter

Related Articles

The plot thickens as our national theatre faces some serious drama

300 sign letter expressing 'deep concern and dissatisfaction' with direction of Abbey Theatre

More in this Section

Fire at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation

DUP stands firm on backstop opposition after ‘robust’ talks with Simon Coveney

Woman, 30s, dies in Donegal crash

New bill will allow same-sex couples to use ‘parent’ on birth certificates


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: She gets a lot of business telling people from Wilton why their son didn’t get into Pres. (As if it wasn’t obvious.)

Multigenerational living in Ireland: Going back to our roots

Irish photo-artist goes from the newsbeat in Cork to cause a stir in New York

Bandersnatch: Charlie Brooker’s triumph of technology

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »