Home»ireland

AA sees record call-outs for the year in run-up to Christmas

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 06:51 AM

Up to 550 motorists had to call the AA for breakdown assistance on Monday, making it the busiest day of the year so far.

On average every festive season, around 350 calls are received by the service every single day.

With the roads being busy over the weekend, drivers are being warned to check that their vehicle is up to taking on long journeys.

Barry Aldworth from the AA gave some advice for motorists, saying: "We tend to see around this time of year a lot of calls for breakdowns.

"If your car has been showing any signs of an issue, be it a weak battery or issues with tyres or anything like that, for example a slow puncture, a long journey will amplify that and really bring the issue to the fore.

"So we do around the lead-up to Christmas see a lot of breakdowns, an average of between 300 and 350 pretty much every day leading up to Christmas."

