'A young man in the prime of his life': Gardaí reissue appeal after Bandon Road murder

Latest: Gardaí have re-issued their appeal for information regarding the fatal stabbing of Cork student Cameron Blair.

A post mortem examination took place this afternoon at Cork University Hospital.

The results of the post mortem will not be released for operational reasons.

Gardaí have this evening appealed once again for anyone who has any information to contact them.

Anyone who was in the Bandon Road area between 8pm and 10pm who witnessed anything or anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the 20-year-old this evening.

Cameron was a second year chemical engineering student and was described as a popular guy, excellent student and a great all-rounder.

CIT President Dr Barry O'Connor said that it is an awful tragedy.

"I heard about it this morning and speaking to some of our lecturers and colleagues in the students' union, all who knew him, all who respected him and it is just an appalling tragedy for a young man in the prime of his life," said Dr O'Connor.

He said it is important that young people are supported at this time.

"The whole message in all this is that students look after each other, that is a basic message," said Dr O'Connor.

"When students go out at night that they support each other."

Additional reporting by Digital Desk

Cameron Blair's 'boyish smile and joy of life' recalled by friends in moving tributes

Update 2pm: Cameron Blair was recalled by those in Bandon and beyond as someone whose sporting prowess was matched by his "boyish smile and joy of life", taken in what was described by a Bishop as "every parent's worst nightmare".

The 20-year-old from Ballinascarty was remembered by his former schools and sports clubs, as many struggled to comprehend the brutal circumstances of his death on Thursday night in Cork City.

Members of the Garda forensic team examine the outside the house on the Bandon Road, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

The second-year CIT student had attended two secondary schools in Bandon and had also represented the town's rugby and athletic club with distinction.

From an area close to Pedlar's Cross and Ballinascarty, he attended Bandon Grammar School for four years before completing the Leaving Certificate cycle at Hamilton High School, also in Bandon. His younger brother, Alan, is currently in 5th year in Bandon Grammar.

School Principal Ian Coombes paid tribute to Cameron, who he said had been a brilliant sportsman and also an "extremely bright young man".

"He represented the school in athletics and rugby with great distinction," Mr Coombes said. This included at Munster and all Ireland level, including playing on the Mungret Shield-winning junior rugby team.

Garda members at Connaught Avenue looking over the cliff face above O’Donovan Rossa Road in connection with the death of CIT student Cameron Blair. Picture: Dan Linehan

"A huge number of our past pupils were very close with him and are very upset, as are our staff members and coaches." He said all the school could do was try and help comfort the family and explain to students how vulnerable they can all be. Mr Coombes said one 5th year had commented today:

"We thought this sort of thing only happened in Dublin."

'They are all horrified and shocked by this," he added. The school cancelled all after school activities in light of Cameron's death.

READ MORE Tributes paid to Cork student following tragic killing

Bandon Rugby Club Chairman Dan Murphy also paid tribute to Cameron, while the club's Facebook page posted pictures of him in club kit.

"It is with great sadness that we at Bandon Rugby Club learn this morning of the untimely passing of one of our members Cameron Blair," Mr Murphy said. "Such a tragedy will be felt far and wide but will be felt really deeply within our Club where Cameron was a very popular member and current player. Indeed he was scheduled to play with our second team tonight in a league match.

Members of the Cork Fire Service and the Gardaí taking part in a massive search of the undergrowth on the cliff face above O’Donovan Rossa Road. Picture: Dan Linehan

"Cameron’s boyish smile and joy of life left a real indelible mark on anyone he met or any team he played on. He played as he spoke, full of confidence and was a delight to see running a full tilt with a rugby ball.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with the Blair and Donnelly families and Cameron’s close friends at this extremely difficult time."

Bandon Athletic Club, where Cameron had been a member, said: "Bandon Athletic Club would like to extend its deepest Sympathies to the Blair family on the passing of Cameron after a tragic incident last night.

Members of the Garda forensic team examine the outside the house on the Bandon Road, Cork, where a student died after a row broke out on Thursday night. Picture: Dan Linehan

"Cameron was a member of the club for a number of years competing at local and national level winning medals at West Cork, County, Munster and National. In 2017 he helped the men's team to a 2nd place finish at the National league promoting them to Premier.

"He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."