A winter wonderland but conditions for travellers may be treacherous

Met Éireann has extended its weather warning countrywide, with temperatures well below freezing and icy conditions set to continue for the weekend.

A Status Yellow snow and ice alert remains in place for the whole island until tomorrow afternoon, with showers of hail, sleet and snow forecast in some parts of the country.

Munster is expected to escape the worst of the wintry conditions, with spells of bright sunshine and lots of clear blue sky, but treacherous conditions are being predicted, with snow on higher ground in Leinster, Connacht, and south Ulster.

Slippery conditions were reported yesterday around Letterkenny, Sligo town, Castlebar, Carrick-on-Shannon, Mullingar, Longford town, Monaghan, and Cavan towns, as well as on higher ground in Wicklow, according to AA Roadwatch.

Motorists are advised to take particular care on secondary roads and on higher ground due to the risk of lingering ice and frost.

Drivers should slow down in affected areas, as stopping distances are about 10 times longer on icy surfaces. Frost and ice will clear slowly this afternoon with temperatures ranging from 3ºC-7ºC.

The southwest, west and north of the country will see showers, and some may be wintry.

Tonight will be cold and frosty again, with minimum temperatures ranging between 0ºC and -3ºC.

Patchy rain and sleet are forecast for tomorrow morning, with sunnier spells in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 6ºC-9ºC. Rain is predicted overnight with lowest temperatures of 2ºC-6ºC.

Rain will move in from the Atlantic overnight accompanied by strengthening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 2ºC-6ºC, coldest in north Ulster.

On Monday it will be wet and windy in the morning with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards. Bright spells and scattered showers will follow in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 6ºC-10ºC in fresh to strong westerly winds.

It looks set to be dry overnight with long clear spells, but it will be rather cold with frost and ice forming. Minimum temperatures of between 2ºC and -2ºC are expected.

Current indications suggest that it will begin dry on Tuesday with some morning sunshine, but a spell of rain will sweep across the country later. Highest temperatures are expected to be from 8ºC-11ºC.

Temperatures are predicted to increase gradually mid-week, but it is expected to remain rather unsettled with low-pressure systems moving in from the Atlantic, bringing rain at times. Temperatures will be close to or above the seasonal average.

Conditions in parts of Britain are far worse than here, as ice and snow disrupted travel and closed hundreds of schools in the UK yesterday, following the coldest night for seven years.

In the US, at least 21 people have now died following a cold snap that has gripped a large swathe of the country.

The death toll rose after at least nine more people in Chicago were reported to have died from weather-related factors.