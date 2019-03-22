'A vivacious, charismatic and energetic young man': Tributes paid to teen killed in Tyrone disco crush

The funeral of a teenager killed after a crush at a Co Tyrone disco on St Patrick's Day is taking place this morning.

Seventeen-year-old Morgan Barnard is being laid to rest at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon.

"In these days of tragedy and deep sorrow, I've had the opportunity to speak to many people about Morgan and they all agree on what they say about him. To say that Morgan was well liked would be an understatement," said Fr Aidan McCann, curate of Dungannon.

"He was a vivacious, charismatic and energetic young man who nobody had a bad word to say about. Morgan was a person of character who had a great sense of humour with an abundance of wit; always a smile on his face.

"You could never pass him on the corridor in school and no doubt anywhere else without getting a warm look or a quick joke as he passed. Morgan had a strong personality and didn't care too much about the opinion of others revealed in his various hair styles or indeed lack of hair, hair colours and his flamboyant choice of shirts," Fr McCann added.

Connor Currie, Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard who lost their lives after the crush on St Patrick's Day

"In the face of this great suffering and sorrow that is felt by us all at this difficult time many people can find it hard to believe and it can put their faith to the test.

"Why does God allow this? We must remember that God is not far removed from us in our sufferings and sorrows," he said.

"On this most difficult of all days, may Morgan, Conor and Lauren all rest on peace. Eternal rest grant unto them O Lord…"

Last night Northern Ireland footballer Niall McGinn, who is from Dungannon, paid tribute to the victims.

"It's been very, very sad for my local community and Northern Ireland as well.

"If I can shed any bit of happiness amongst my village hopefully I can do so but (I am) very saddened with the news breaking at home."