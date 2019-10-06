'A very sad day': Two men killed in light aircraft crash in Wexford

Latest: Gardaí have confirmed that two men were killed following a light aircraft accident in Co Wexford this evening.

The ages of the men and the cause of the crash are not yet known.

The bodies remain at the scene and will be removed shortly for post mortem examinations.

Local councillor Michael Sheehan says the whole community is combined in grief this evening.

"On behalf of the people of County Wexford, we express our deepest shock and sympathy with the families," said Cllr Sheehan.

"We are thinking of those families as they hear the dreadful news this evening and deal with the consequences over the next couple of days.

"I would also like to thank the emergency services for their speedy response.

"It is a very sad day."

Update 7.30pm: Emergency services are currently at the scene of a light aircraft accident in Co Wexford.

The accident happened at Duncormick, Co Wexford at approximately 5.45pm this evening.

According to Gardaí, initial reports indicate that there are two casualties.

The Air Accident Investigation unit are travelling to the scene.

The Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.

More to follow.