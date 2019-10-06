News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'A very sad day': Two men killed in light aircraft crash in Wexford

'A very sad day': Two men killed in light aircraft crash in Wexford
The scene of the crash near Duncormick, Co Wexford. Picture: Patrick Browne
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 09:50 PM

Latest: Gardaí have confirmed that two men were killed following a light aircraft accident in Co Wexford this evening.

The ages of the men and the cause of the crash are not yet known.

The bodies remain at the scene and will be removed shortly for post mortem examinations.

Local councillor Michael Sheehan says the whole community is combined in grief this evening.

"On behalf of the people of County Wexford, we express our deepest shock and sympathy with the families," said Cllr Sheehan.

"We are thinking of those families as they hear the dreadful news this evening and deal with the consequences over the next couple of days.

"I would also like to thank the emergency services for their speedy response.

"It is a very sad day."

'A very sad day': Two men killed in light aircraft crash in Wexford

Update 7.30pm: Emergency services are currently at the scene of a light aircraft accident in Co Wexford.

The accident happened at Duncormick, Co Wexford at approximately 5.45pm this evening.

According to Gardaí, initial reports indicate that there are two casualties.

The Air Accident Investigation unit are travelling to the scene.

The Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.

More to follow.

READ MORE

Motorcyclist dies following collision in Wicklow

More on this topic

Australia latest to park grounded Boeing 737 Max planes in the desertAustralia latest to park grounded Boeing 737 Max planes in the desert

Cause of Spanish plane crash that killed two Britons ‘unexplained’Cause of Spanish plane crash that killed two Britons ‘unexplained’

Lucky escape for pilot who was involved in Fermanagh helicopter crashLucky escape for pilot who was involved in Fermanagh helicopter crash

'The pain is permanent over the failure to update IT', says priest at memorial service for air crash victim'The pain is permanent over the failure to update IT', says priest at memorial service for air crash victim


TOPIC: Air Accidents

More in this Section

Snoring voted nation’s most annoying bed habit, national sleep survey findsSnoring voted nation’s most annoying bed habit, national sleep survey finds

Man due in court after discovery of loaded gun in CabraMan due in court after discovery of loaded gun in Cabra

Elisha Gault's mother calls on public to support mental-health services protest marchElisha Gault's mother calls on public to support mental-health services protest march

'Exercise helped me cope with grief': Mum-of-four took up gym after son Elliott's death'Exercise helped me cope with grief': Mum-of-four took up gym after son Elliott's death


Lifestyle

I grew up directly across the road from my primary school and have very fond memories of my beloved grandad waiting at the side gate to walk me home for my lunch every day.School Daze: Reunion? Not sure I’d go

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll.5 things for the week ahead

Brenda Woulfe owns Woulfe’s Bookshop in the town of Listowel,Co KerryWe Sell Books: 'My father had his book and his pipe, he was in heaven’

Mark O’Connor had a major hand in the rise of Irish star Barry Keoghan,and hopes to work similar magic with the cast of unknowns in his new crime series Darklands, writes Esther McCarthy.Gangland stories: Mark O'Connor on his new series Darklands

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »