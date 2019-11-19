News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'A terrifying ordeal': Man hospitalised after being attacked in Donegal home by six armed men

By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 11:08 AM

A man has been hospitalised after he was attacked in his house by six men with weapons in Co Donegal last night.

The man was at home at Coneyburrow in Lifford last night at 7.30pm when the front door of his home was burst open.

Six men armed with hammers and bars set on the man and gave him a severe beating.

The gang then fled the scene.

The man was rushed to hospital but gardaí say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Garda forensic teams are currently at the scene of the horrific attack.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh has issued an appeal for anybody who was in the area to contact them.

At this stage gardaí are not aware of how the men made their escape.

They are scanning CCTV footage in an effort to track the gang and their movements last night.

This was a terrifying ordeal and our forensic team are at the scene.

"These six men came through the front door and subjected this man to a series of assaults.

"We have still not determined what form of transport these men used and we would appeal to anybody who may have noticed anybody in the area at the time to contact us," he said.

All information on the incident can be forwarded to Letterkenny Garda station on 0749167100.

