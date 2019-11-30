News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'A simple statement can put this matter to bed' - Flanagan responds to Dara Murphy Dáil attendance record

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 01:10 PM

The Justice Minister has said that Dara Murphy needs to set the record straight about his Dáil attendance record and claimed allowances.

Charlie Flanagan's comments follow calls by Fianna Fáil for the Oireachtas to investigate the Fine Gael TD.

Deputy Murphy, a Cork North Central TD since 2011, also holds a second job based in Brussels and has drawn his full salary, a travel allowance and a parliamentary standard allowance despite having the lowest attendance record.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan thinks there are questions that need to be answered.

"A number of questions have been posed to Dara Murphy. I believe it's important to clear it up.

"A simple statement can put this matter to bed."

Fianna Fáil leader Micháel Martin has said Murphy needs to be investigated for claiming his full Dáil allowances despite having the lowest attendance record.

The TD has claimed his full Dáil salary of €94,000 and a parliamentary allowance of €50,000.

Deputy Murphy is expected to step down before the end of the year.

"It is a very serious issue because it does increase the level of disaffection from politics generally.

There's no doubt that across the northside [of Cork] that was a well-known fact that there was one TD not operating for the last two years and that does create a certain anger.

"People elect people they expect to work for them. Fine, people are entitled to take other options, but do it upfront.

"I think he should have resigned much earlier."

