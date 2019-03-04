NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'A serious risk to rural Ireland' - Government accused of having two-tier tourism industry

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 07:33 AM

The Government's being accused of having a two-tiered tourism industry, which its policy is failing to tackle.

The Irish Hotels Federation, which is holding its annual conference in Kerry, says not every region of the country has had the same success.

President of the Irish Hotels Federation, Michael Lennon

It says Dublin hotels performed strongly with an average occupancy of 84 per cent, but the rest of the country only has an occupancy rate of 66 per cent.

Irish Hotels Federation President Michael Lennon says rural areas need more investment from the state:

"Tourism supports over 260,000 jobs throughout the country," he said.

"Seventy per cent of these are outside Dublin and there is a serious risk to rural Ireland that we will be left behind and we need government to focus more on creating the right environment to sustain growth throughout the country rather than just in the hubs," he added.

More on this topic

Clampdown on rural housing in new development plan

Tayto Park gets green light for 'iconic' €14m roller-coaster

Fáilte Ireland secure business conferences and events worth €28m to Irish economy

Watch: Tourism Ireland highlights top experiences in Ancient East


KEYWORDS

Michael LennonHotelsTourismIrish Hotels Federation

More in this Section

Council seeks to ban electric scooters from public roads

Three due in court tomorrow over drug seizure

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of Belfast community worker

BBC journalist attacked with baton as crew cover Lurgan firearms incident


Lifestyle

Why is it that some people love the taste of things others hate?

The key to the success of 30-year Waterford music shop

Lights, camera, action: Youghal students make the cut

Working out what traditional jobs will look like in the future

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »