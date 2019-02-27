NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
A proper reaction to 'genuine outrage': Howlin welcomes delay to tax on supplements

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 06:53 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A proper reaction to 'genuine outrage' among health supplement users.

That is the view of the Labour Party leader, following the decision by Revenue to delay placing a 23% VAT rate on vitamins and food supplements until November.

It was due to be introduced this Friday but was met with widespread opposition from people claiming it could potentially have negative impacts on their health.

Brendan Howlin said delaying the tax was the right thing to do, but it was not the outcome he was expecting.

He said: "It is a surprise but a very pleasant one, and I think a proper reaction to genuine outrage among users of health supplements.

"Many elderly people, infirm people, those on restricted diets depend on food supplements for their own health and wellbeing.

"If they were faced, next Friday, with an additional cost of 23% it would have made a lot of their supplements unaffordable to them."

