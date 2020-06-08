A 'pop-up urban playground'? Mixed views on pedestrianisation of Limerick City

Plans to pedestrianise sections of Limerick city centre in a bid to boost trading during the expected disruptions caused by Covid-19 restrictions have received mixed and strong reactions from local traders.

Described by local interest groups as a “real opportunity” to transform the city, some traders believe the proposed plans could worsen problems the city centre has been experiencing for many years.

The Covid-19 recovery plan developed by Limerick City and County Council focuses on making Limerick city centre more attractive to visit by transforming it into a “pop-up urban playground”.

As well as a strong emphasis on cycling, the plan proposes pedestrianising some parts of the city to allow traders to bring their businesses out on the streets. This includes the temporary pedestrianisation of thoroughfares Catherine Street, Denmark Street, Upper Denmark Street, Robert Street, Howley’s Quay and Nicholas Street.

While plans have been warmly welcomed by groups like the Limerick Pedestrian Network and cycling advocates, reactions have been mixed amongst traders. Mike O'Connell, who runs a menswear shop on Catherine Street, is vehemently opposed to what is currently proposed by the Council.“You cannot suck the blood out of an artery and expect the city to survive,” he said. A number of traders unhappy with the proposals met with the council yesterday to discuss their concerns.

It's just not practical. We’re not opposed to making the city more pedestrian-friendly but common sense has to prevail.

The Limerick City Milk Market is one of the most successful markets in the country, he added. “It's hard to carry bags of groceries home from the market on a bike, or if someone hires ten suits for a wedding. We’re not opposed to improving our city but there needs to be some sense here.”

However, Paul Williams who owns and runs Canteen, a cafe on Catherine Street, is strongly in favour of the proposals. "The city centre has been struggling for many years due to people going out of town shopping.

"Pedestrianisation will bring more people in, and will help create a destination where people come to visit galleries, visit parks, get a coffee. We need more of that." Research shows that pedestrianisation works, he added. "Look at Grafton Street and Oliver Plunkett Street."