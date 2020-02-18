News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'A matter of urgency': Nearly 500 children in State care not allocated social worker

'A matter of urgency': Nearly 500 children in State care not allocated social worker
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 10:23 AM

Nearly 500 children who are in State care have not been allocated a social worker.

The highest numbers are in the Dublin north and midwest regions.

According to new Tusla figures, which relate to last November, there are 5,971 children in the care of the state.

More than 8% - or 495 - have not been allocated a social worker.

A total of 81 of those are in the Dublin north region.

The midwest region - which covers Limerick, Clare and north Tipperary - is the next worst, with 73 kids waiting to get a social worker.

And the third highest list is in the Carlow, Kilkenny, south Tipperary region, at 63.

The charity Empowering People in Care, says the stats are a huge concern.

"We would be very concerned," said CEO Terry Dignan. "It would be something that would need to be addressed as a matter of urgency."

READ MORE

40% of social care workers in disability sector experience workplace violence weekly - report

More on this topic

Social workers fear videos of meetings will be put onlineSocial workers fear videos of meetings will be put online

40% of social care workers in disability sector experience workplace violence weekly - report40% of social care workers in disability sector experience workplace violence weekly - report

Social work students failing to get placementsSocial work students failing to get placements

Social workers need to be 'acknowledged by society rather than being constantly blamed', Oireachtas toldSocial workers need to be 'acknowledged by society rather than being constantly blamed', Oireachtas told


TOPIC: Social Workers

More in this Section

New IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Fein members – O’NeillNew IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Fein members – O’Neill

Bullying ‘always lingering in back of your mind’Bullying ‘always lingering in back of your mind’

Man who conned elderly woman out of €10,000 jailed for three yearsMan who conned elderly woman out of €10,000 jailed for three years

Fine Gael: We are preparing to go into OppositionFine Gael: We are preparing to go into Opposition


Lifestyle

FOR many of us, health insurance is high on the list of financial products which that we tend to avoid changing out of fear and confusion.Money and Cents: cover all the bases for best health insurance

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular Emma in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s romantic comedy about the spoilt, meddling matchmaker who means well, says Laura HardingAnya Taylor-Joy: ‘Emma is my little monster’

Setting sail to travel the world as part of your job has a romance all of its own but for marketing manager Máire Cronin and engineer Mark Crowe it led to love.Wedding of the Week: Cruise ship co-workers Máire and Mark sail off into sunset

One of the genres that has seen exponential growth in the podcast world is the sleepcast. Open Spotify on your phone in the evening and a number of offerings are available, writes Eoghan O'SullivanThe Podcast Corner: podcasts that will put you to sleep

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »