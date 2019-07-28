News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

A Lotto player in Cork city is €200k richer today

A Lotto player in Cork city is €200k richer today
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 11:58 AM

A Lotto player in Cork city has scooped €209,809 from last night's draw.

The player came agonisingly close to winning the €7.5m jackpot last night after matching five numbers plus the bonus number.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at J.J O'Driscoll's Superstore on the Ballinlough Road in the city.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw were: 04, 29, 30, 33, 40, 42 and the bonus was 41.

Owner of J.J O'Driscoll's store, Neil O'Driscoll, has called on all of his customers to carefully check their Lotto tickets.

He said: "We're absolutely over the moon. We got the all-important call from the National Lottery this morning and I think we're still in a bit of shock - god only knows how our lucky customer feels, it’s just brilliant.

"We're definitely a lucky Lotto store for our customers. We have previously sold two Lotto jackpot-winning tickets in 1991 and 1992 so we were definitely due another big win."

"We're going to start the celebrations in the shop this morning and we're calling on anybody who is in the area to come into the store and check those tickets, it could be worth over €200,000."

The jackpot now rolls on to €8m on Wednesday night.

More on this topic

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5mNo winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5m

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

'I genuinely thought that they were winding me up': Family syndicate collect €1m Lotto prize'I genuinely thought that they were winding me up': Family syndicate collect €1m Lotto prize

LottoEuroMillionsTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5mNo winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5m

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018

Martin slams 'scandalous' two-year waiting list for kids with disabilities in CorkMartin slams 'scandalous' two-year waiting list for kids with disabilities in Cork


Lifestyle

Over the decades, at home and abroad, The Menu has always attempted to support refill shops, where the consumer brings along their own containers thus negating the need to wastefully dispose of excess packaging.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »