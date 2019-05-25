NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'A lot of uncertainty for Ireland': Johnson the frontrunner to replace May as PM

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Ben O’Brien
Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Arch-Brexiteer Boris Johnson is the early front-runner to replace Theresa May after the tearful prime minister admitted defeat and finally named the date she will quit office.

As Ms May announced her imminent resignation outside Downing Street, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned that the leadership change represents a “dangerous period” for Ireland.

In a statement, Ms May confirmed that she is stepping down as Conservative Party leader on June 7.

She will remain as prime minister until a new leader has been elected, with Mr Johnson, Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, and Andrea Leadsom — the latter of whom resigned from cabinet on Wednesday — among 18 MPs tipped to announce their candidacy by June 10.

In a speech outside Downing Street yesterday, Ms May fought back tears to say she is leaving now because it is in “the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead” the Brexit talks.

With her voice cracking, she said that being prime minister has been “the honour of my life”.

I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love.

Asked about Ms May’s exit as he voted in local and European elections Dublin, Mr Varadkar warned that today is a “dangerous period” for Ireland, adding: “Whatever happens, we’re going to hold our nerve.”

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that, “regardless of who is prime minister”, the EU will “remain steadfast.

However, he said Ms May’s departure poses “a lot of uncertainty for Ireland”.

The position was echoed by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Speaking in Switzerland, meanwhile, Mr Johnson gave a clear indication that he will run, saying the next prime minister, who could be in place by early July, needs to “put Brexit to bed".

