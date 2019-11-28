'A load of bollix' - One of the country's oldest rowing clubs embroiled in row with council

Cork County Council has become embroiled in a row with one of the country's oldest rowing clubs after members claimed a local authority lorry has been parked up on Union Hall pier, blocking access to thousands of euro worth of boats used for training.

Members of Myross Rowing Club, which was formed in 1924, said they were surprised to find a yellow Council patcher truck parked in front of their boats Friday-through-Monday over the past two weekends.

The club, which has members from under-16 level right through to those in their sixties, has competed at international level, including at a recent event in Hong Kong, but members say they have been unable to get their boats down to the water from their storage point on Union Hall pier in West Cork.

Club members, including Mike O'Mahony and Tadhg Bergin, have queried why the lorry has been parked during peak training times at the weekends, while it is removed on weekdays.

Photographs showing how the lorry was parked the weekend starting November 15 showed it right up to the club's most expensive boat, worth some €15,000. Last Monday, photographs taken by the Irish Examiner showed the lorry in a similar position.

Pic: Eddie O'Hare

To get the boats down to the water would require the moving of longstanding fencing and according to club members, a greater degree of difficulty.

The club has secured planning permission for a galvanised shed to store the boats, many of which are otherwise stored under the elements at the pier.

Club members also highlighted a letter it received from the Foreshore Unit in the Department of the Environment back in November 2015 which indicated that the local authority would happily facilitate a foreshore licence - something which has since not materialised.

That letter, sent to the club and dated November 20, 2015, includes an observation from Cork County Council's executive scientist: "I have no objection to the granting of this foreshore licence."

Pic: Eddie O'Hare

It also includes an observation from the local authority's senior executive engineer: "We (Cork County Council) would be willing to enter a lease agreement with the rowing club and with the agreement of the Department of the Environment in regard to the site area situated on the pier".

It added: "We have such an agreement already in place with the RNLI in relation to their compound for the inshore lifeboat which is also located in the pier."

Club members say they have no explanation as to the use of the lorry and said it was impacting on club members.

According to a Council Council spokesman: "A foreshore lease was granted to Cork County Council and changes to this foreshore lease are subject to the approval of the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government. Once this agreement is in place the terms of the sub-lease will be presented to the members of Cork County Council for their consideration in accordance with section 183 of the Local Government Act 2001 (as amended)."

Pic: Eddie O'Hare

In its response the Council referred to the vehicle being parked "to prevent unauthorised work on the pier on two weekends", adding that "the club had access to their boats on both weekends".

When the issue of the fencing was raised, the Council said it had asked the club to "remove the unauthorised fencing ... from the site.

"The site was inspected on Saturday afternoon and it was noted that access to the boats in order to move them to and from the water, was possible however access will be improved once the unauthorised fencing is removed," the Council said.

"The council has met with and is in regular contact with the officers of Myross Rowing Club to address this and other matters which affect the club and the safe operation of the working pier. The harbourmaster in Union hall operates from the pier and is available as the first point of contact for the club when urgent issues arise."

Tadhg Bergin rejected any claims on unauthorised work and as for discussions with the Council he said: "A load of bollix. We can’t get a meeting to discuss a solution."